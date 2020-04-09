Unions blast state’s move to defer wage hikes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Unions representing state workers say New York is putting off paying them wage increases that were scheduled to go into effect later this month.
Leaders of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) and the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) both lashed out after getting the word of the move Wednesday night.
The unions say the state is delaying for 90 days the 2 percent across-the-board increase that was due to be paid in mid-April.
This comes as New York is facing huge losses of revenue from sales and income taxes. The state’s economy has nearly ground to a halt in the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s inexcusable to require our workers to literally face death to ensure the state keeps running and then turn around and deny those very workers their much-deserved raise in this time of crisis,” CSEA president Mary Sullivan said in a statement.
In his statement, NYSCOPBA president Michael Powers said, “Today’s news is yet another slap in the face to the brave men and women in law enforcement and those on the front lines of keeping order in our state’s prison system and our mental health facilities.”
Many state workers are facing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic as they work in health care facilities, prisons, mental health facilities -- all places where the virus has spread.
“With hundreds of our members testing positive for COVID-19 and hundreds more quarantined, the risks are real,” Powers said. “Every single member of our union is essential, going into work every day, putting their own health and the health of their families in jeopardy.”
“People are failing to recognize the value of our state workers during this crisis and what they are going through to keep providing public services throughout the state," Sullivan said. “We literally have workers sleeping in their workplaces to make sure essential services are delivered around the clock.”
