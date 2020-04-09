Watertown’s Good Friday Cross Walk goes virtual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An annual Good Friday tradition in Watertown is going virtual.
More than a dozen north country churches are taking part in the Good Friday Cross Walk.
The walk follows the story of Jesus and is based on stations of the cross.
Religious leaders have recorded prayers and readings so people can still walk virtually.
"Although we have to maintain our social distance from each other, we don't have to remain 6 feet from Christ we can embrace him," said Kevin Kitto, pastor, United Methodist Church of Alexandria Bay.
