Watertown’s Salvation Army offers food rescue service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Salvation Army in Watertown is offering its food rescue service to anyone who needs it.
The organization will be giving out thousands of pounds of food every week, including a fresh hot meal made on site and a shelter-in-place food box to go home with, which can feed a family of four.
Thursday, despite the rain, folks lined up to wait their turn.
Salvation Army workers say the biggest challenge is not being able to have them come in and get some socialization with their meal.
“It’s like a brave new world in giving things out. We’re in the business of people and we’re not used to shouting at people 6 feet away, ‘What do you want?’ We’d like to be close to them but we have to keep our distance,” said Salvation Army Major Dennis Smullen.
The Salvation Army will be offering this service every Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.