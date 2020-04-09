With projected revenues down, towns scramble to balance budgets

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Towns will be strapped for cash from the loss of revenue because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
With budgets strained, leaders are making adjustments and cutting what they say hurts the least.
The town of Alexandria board met Wednesday night over YouTube Live.
The board recently laid off two town workers, but did not make any more cuts.
The board approved a cost change for using the town garbage transfer station. The town has been struggling with revenue there for years, so to break even, the bags you throw out will cost more.
Small bags up to 13 gallons will increase from $2 to $3. Big bags up to 55 gallons will be $6 instead of $3.
Town officials say they plan to implement a sticker or town bag program to help solve the deficit.
The board also talked about cutting back in personnel or projects at the highway department.
“If we have a complete lack of funds, that's when you have to make a hard decision,” board member Michael Fayette said. “You could say like Ron is saying, we've got lots of work, but if you don't have the money to pay for it what are you going to do. I mean seriously what are you going to do?"
To be prepared for the blow to sales tax revenue, the board plans to cut the budget by 25 percent, which board members say amounts to about $440,000.
They say that would include money towards Bonnie Castle Stables and money for parks and playgrounds.
The next meeting will be in two weeks over YouTube Live.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.