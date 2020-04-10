Basketball hoops come down in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The nets have come down at basketball courts near Watertown's North Elementary School, but it's not in celebration.
Staff from the city's Parks and Recreation Department removed the rims Friday to keep people from playing there.
They were forced to take this measure because there are no locks to secure the courts and people keep removing signs that state they're closed.
Parks and Rec Superintendent Erin Gardner says they've had to shut down facilities so people don't gather.
It's to comply with state health directives aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
"We're just going to take the hoops down because we want people to not congregate. We want to get this over with sooner rather than later and we figure this is the best way to ensure people aren't congregating at our facilities," said Gardner.
Gardner says the hoops will stay down for as long as the state restricts people from gathering.
Meanwhile, Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr says hoops were taken down at Ohio Elementary School Thursday after hearing about kids gathering there.
