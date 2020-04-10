Carol A. Furgison, 70, of Hammond

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol A. Furgison, 70, of Oak Point Rd., passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY.
Born on August 21, 1949 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Harry and Martha Williams Jolly. She graduated from Hammond Central School.
Carol married Ronald K. Furgison on June 17, 1982 in Dexter, NY.
She worked for various local restaurants over the years, Capt. Thomson’s Resort, Bonnie Castle and the Edgewood, all in Alexandria Bay, NY.
Carol enjoyed going to yard sales, playing on her ipad and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Ronald; a daughter and son-in-law, Merci and David Gibbs; three grandchildren, Robert, Chris and Carrie Gibbs; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Luanne and Mike Herzog, Gina and John Mccormick; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Ricky and Tami Jolly, Danny and Sue Jolly; numerous nieces nephews and cousins.
Her parents, three brothers, Lee, Ronald and George Jolly, and two sisters, Linda Williams and Laurie Milsap, all died previously.
Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 356 North Midler Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13206.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date and time.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com
