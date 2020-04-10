COVID-19 Friday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 135 people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who have tested positive for COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County has 84 positive test results. That’s 2 more than the day before.
Jefferson County reported Friday that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County and more people are recovering. The number of people with the coronavirus remains at 43 while the number of people who have recovered from the illness is up to 15.
Of the eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Lewis County, five of them have recovered.
New York’s death toll from COVID-19 on Thursday was high, but not as high as the day before.
At his daily briefing Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said 777 deaths were recorded on Thursday, compared with 799 on Wednesday – the highest so far – and 779 on Tuesday.
Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg announced late Friday afternoon that 69 employees are on unpaid leave due to “a dramatic erosion of patient volumes and demand across nearly every segment of the operation” due to the pandemic.
One day after the state rolled out a new online system to file for unemployment, people in the north country were able to file their claims. Now they’re waiting to see if anybody answers.
Emergency responders are going where few others would want to be during the COVID-19 pandemic. Veterans have been through dire warnings before on a host of diseases. but none that delivered like coronavirus.
Masks are now mandated at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. The hospital started a universal masking policy this week and is handing out masks to everyone entering the hospital or clinics.
The nets have come down at basketball courts near Watertown’s North Elementary School. Staff from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department removed the rims Friday to keep people from playing there. Meanwhile, Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr says hoops were taken down at Ohio Elementary School Thursday after hearing about kids gathering there.
The Watertown City School District has announced its plan on how to grade students for the last two marking periods of the year.
Two of the 3 downtown Watertown block parties set for the summer are cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The annual 4th of July concert in Watertown’s Thompson Park is cancelled, but organizers said they may still be able to do the fireworks show even if social distancing still has to happen.
Jefferson Community College will hold its spring commencement ceremony virtually.
North country organizations are teaming up to deliver food and offer a drive-up food pantry.
There’s a new lunch program where employees at Carthage Area Hospital pay $3. The rest is picked up by the hospital. Five local restaurants are participating.
As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps people at home, there are concerns about weight gain as well as celebrating with loved ones on Easter. Registered dietitian Cathy Moore offered some advice.
