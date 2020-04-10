Edison W. Cox, Jr.,75, formerly of Watertown

Edison was a strong advocate for higher education. He was a founding member of the SUNY Jefferson Alumni Association, serving as the associations president. He helped develop and support Alumni Programs and activities for many years and spoke at a college presidential inauguration. Ed was known for his philanthropy and gifting of scholarships to benefit students at JCC. He was honored with an award from the colleges athletic department for his support of the annual alumni basketball game. He was a volunteer for the Veterans Club. Ed’s commitment to the college community touched many lives.