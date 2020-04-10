Everyone must wear masks at Samaritan Medical Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Masks are now mandated at Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center.
The hospital started a universal masking policy this week and is handing out masks to everyone entering the hospital or clinics.
People get them just before going through the hospital's screening process.
SMC is now doing the policy because it has a good supply of masks.
"We're helping to protect everyone involved. And, it's different, right? Because, not everybody at the medical center wears a mask on a daily basis. But, we really think it's important that we can protect as many people as possible," said Leslie DiStefano, SMC director of public relations.
DiStefano says Samaritan has more shipments of masks coming in.
