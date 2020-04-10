Groups offering drive-up food pantry, grocery deliveries during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Going to the grocery store during the COVID-19 pandemic can be especially scary for the elderly or people with health conditions. That's why north country organizations are teaming up to deliver food and help keep seniors safe.
Workers are busy packing up boxes of food at the Belleville Fire Hall for anyone in need.
"We don't want anyone to go hungry - that's our main goal," said Rusty Corron, pantry worker.
The drive-up food pantry is a partnership between the Watertown Urban Mission and the Belleville Henderson Central School District. It was started to make sure seniors are able get food during the COVID-19 pandemic without having to go to the store.
"Really we should be staying home, we should all be home, we should stay home to flatten the curve. This helps to encourage that. The feedback is this tremendous sense of relief and great fullness and not having to put themselves in harm's way," said Dawn Cole, executive director, Watertown Urban Mission.
"We will deliver if need be. I have delivered some food so far. One lady the other day almost started crying because she can't see very well and she's kind of scared to go to the store," said Corron.
The Volunteer Transportation Center is also teaming up with the urban mission to deliver food packages to the elderly and home-bound.
The VTC has also come up with a grocery service program of its own that will service anyone in the tri-county area that is unable to go to the store.
"There are people beyond seniors that having food insecurity issues at this point. Our philosophy is if we can send a volunteer driver to help you get your groceries in lieu of you going, that one person we sent out out takes the place of 4 or 5 other people that might be going out doing the same thing. So that's the idea, our part to really slow the spread," said Jeremiah Papineau, Volunteer Transportation Center.
People can call the Volunteer Transportation Center to set up time for the grocery program.
The Belleville food pantry is open Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, and on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
