Jefferson Community College plans virtual graduation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College will hold its spring commencement ceremony virtually.
It'll be May 15 on the college's website.
President Dr. Ty Stone told students in an email that JCC will do everything possible to make the virtual ceremony a special celebration of their accomplishments.
The streamed ceremony will include many of the components of a traditional ceremony, including formal remarks, honor distinctions and musical performances, and personalized digital slides honoring each participating graduate.
“Commencement is the highlight of each academic year for me, and I certainly understand your disappointment that we cannot hold a traditional ceremony. Please remember, however, the true achievement is the completion of your college degree. We will do everything possible to make our virtual ceremony a special celebration of your accomplishments," said Dr. Stone.
The college plans to hold a luncheon on campus at a later date, when public health guidelines allow, to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates in person.
