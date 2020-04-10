Jefferson County reports no new cases of COVID-19 & more people recovering

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported Friday that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County and more people are recovering.
The number of people with the coronavirus remains at 43 while the number of people who have recovered from the illness is up to 15.
One person remains hospitalized.
To date, 912 people have been tested in the county, with 869 of the results coming back negative.
There are 87 people in precautionary quarantine, 121 in mandatory quarantine and 27 in mandatory isolation.
