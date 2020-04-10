John E. Tortora, 59

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - John E. Tortora passed away April 7, 2020 peacefully in his home.
John was born on January 6th, 1961 in Queens, NY to parents Philip C. Tortora and Anne Tortora (Vasallo). John was raised in Astoria Queens where he attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School. John graduated from Monsignor Mcclancy Highschool, class of 1979. John married Joanne Tortora (Leonard) in 1980 and they had three children together. Although they separated after twenty years, they remained friends thereafter.
John was a dedicated worker who had many roles in New York City’s construction industry working for high end clients. Including work on the NFL headquarters, World Trade Center and F.A.O. Schwarz which he shared great pride in. He would share his enthusiasm on the job with his children and sometimes bring along neighborhood children.
John had a charming personality and loved to talk to people any chance he could. John had a lust for life, a love for the METS; liked to have fun whether it was weekend getaways, family vacations, or any excuse to stay at a hotel. Later in life finding a love of golf. Everything he did he did to the fullest and had a true love for New York City.
In his later years John moved up to the North Country. Where he found the role he loved most. John treasured being a Grandpa to his grandchildren. He made a lot of new friends. Enjoyed Bingo, trips to turning stone, and fourth of July BBQ’s (any excuse to BBQ). John had a passion for Christmas he enjoyed extreme decorating and keeping alive his many traditions. John also loved day trips to Wellesley Island to see “nature” and sit by a fire. He also found joy in Wal-Mart runs with his friend Bruce.
He is survived by his son Philip J. Tortora and wife Courtney Tortora of Watertown NY; daughter Jennifer Fogler-Tortora and wife Amber Fogler-Tortora of Palm Harbor FL; and son Michael Tortora of Watertown NY. Along with his five grandchildren Darby Weems, Steven Tortora, Sydney Tortora, Jackson J.W. Tortora, and Riley Fogler-Tortora.
John was predeceased by both his mother and father.
John was so very personable that if he got to know you, he would treat you as family. The list is too long to name all, but here are a few; George, Porkey, Mary Jo, Leonard siblings, Christina York, Angel, The Bland Family, Kyle, Becky, Samantha Reynolds, all his nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
