John E. Tortora, 59

In his later years John moved up to the North Country. Where he found the role he loved most. John treasured being a Grandpa to his grandchildren. He made a lot of new friends. Enjoyed Bingo, trips to turning stone, and fourth of July BBQ’s (any excuse to BBQ). John had a passion for Christmas he enjoyed extreme decorating and keeping alive his many traditions. John also loved day trips to Wellesley Island to see “nature” and sit by a fire. He also found joy in Wal-Mart runs with his friend Bruce.