John William Wright, 55, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - John William Wright, 55, of 609 New York Ave., Watertown, passed away April 9,2020 unexpectedly at home after a battle with throat and lung cancer.
John was born on October 22, 1964 in Watertown NY, son of Alan Webster Wright and Shirley Ann Wright (Topping).
John attended Watertown High School and worked as a custodian at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown, NY. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, fishing, NASCAR, and was a lifelong fan of the Miami Dolphin’s NFL team.
He is survived by his father Alan (Watertown, NY), three brothers and two sisters-in-law; Daniel W. Wright (Rossie, NY), Stephen F. and Karen Wright (Adams, NY), and George H. and Robin Wright (Harpursville, NY), three nieces, a nephew, and a great-niece. He is also survived by his loving stepdaughter and son-in-law, Erica R. and Herbert C. Forbes (Watertown, NY), and their children Lily and Leo.
He is greeted in the afterlife by the two women who loved him most, his mother Shirley (2014) and his beloved life partner, Lynn A. Wills (2018).
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. A time for a graveside service will be settled upon at a later date.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
