Leveling off of NY’s death rate is ‘hopeful sign,’ governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s death toll from COVID-19 on Thursday was high, but not as high as the day before.
At his daily briefing Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 777 deaths were recorded on Thursday, compared with 799 on Wednesday – the highest so far – and 779 on Tuesday.
“We continue to lose a tremendous number of lives and endure great pain as a state,” he said.
All told, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 7,844 New Yorkers, most of them in New York City and the city’s suburbs.
Hospitalizations remain leveled off, he said, and the number of intensive care admissions has actually declined.
“There were fewer people in the intensive care units statewide than there were,” the governor said.
“That’s the first time we’ve seen a negative number, so that’s good,” he said. “The three-day average of that is down.”
The high number of deaths now, the governor said, are people who were hospitalized a week or two ago when admissions peaked.
“These lives lost are people who came in at the height of the hospitalization period,” he said, “and we’re losing them.”
The governor said there is some solace in seeing a reduction in the number of deaths. “The leveling off of the number of lives lost is a somewhat hopeful sign.”
“Overall, New York is flattening the curve and we have to flatten the curve because when they showed us the projection models of what the statisticians predicted the curve would do, we have no capacity to meet those projections.”
One model, from Columbia University, put the need for hospital beds in New York City alone at 136,000.
“We only have about 33,000 to 36,000 beds in New York City,” he said, “so that was obviously distressing, to say the least.”
Even the most conservative estimates, he said, placed the need higher than what the state had available.
But because of measures the state took to keep people apart and encourage social distancing, he said, “the actual curve is much, much lower than any of them projected.”
He encouraged New Yorkers to “stay the course” and not let their guard down just because the numbers look somewhat optimistic.
The governor said New York has to be careful in order to avoid a second – or third – wave of the virus.
