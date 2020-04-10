Locals file for unemployment, wait for an answer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One day after the state rolled out a new online system to file for unemployment, people in the north country were able to file their claims.
Now they’re waiting to see if anybody answers.
(The state Department of Labor has important advice for anyone who has submitted a partly complete application for unemployment - see the bottom of this article.)
"I know the system has been overwhelmed. There are so many people laid off, but there's gotta be a way to improve," said Sherry Ledford, who was laid off from her job as a server at Cracker Barrel in Watertown about three weeks ago.
Ledford says before the new system, she was calling to file a few hundred times a day. Friday morning, she was finally able to put a claim through online. Now, she's waiting for a response.
"You're hoping and hoping and hoping to talk to somebody, and you don't," she said.
Marcus Dawson of Watertown tried filing over the last few weeks as well. Like Ledford, he was able file a claim online Friday morning. And, he's also waiting for a response.
"It's a little bit more tedious, but the good thing about that situation was, they say they'll give you a call back within 72 hours. So, fingers crossed that actually goes down," he said.
The new online application system is available at labor.ny.gov. Dawson and Ledford are keeping a positive attitude while they wait.
"I hope. I mean, you gotta have hope," said Ledford.
Ledford says she'll keep calling even with this new system, even if it means pressing send a few more hundred times.
Late Friday, state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued a statement for New Yorkers who have managed to file partially complete unemployment applications. Here it is:
“Earlier today, the Department of Labor started proactively calling every New Yorker who had submitted a partially complete application for Unemployment Insurance.
“Like many across the Empire State, the majority of our staff are working from home, and New Yorkers may see an incoming caller ID that lists ‘PRIVATE CALLER.’ I want to encourage New Yorkers to answer these calls so we can complete your application and connect you with the benefits you deserve. To prevent fraud, anyone calling from the Department of Labor will verify their identity by providing the date you filed your Unemployment Insurance application and the type of claim you filed."
“We are dedicating every resource available to increasing our capacity, processing claims, and helping New Yorkers weather this storm.”
