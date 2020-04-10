Lois A. Thomas, 80, of Akwesasne

Lois was very passionate about her community and served on many committees, working groups and clubs over her lifetime. She served as a Tribal Sub-Chief for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and as Club President for the Saint Regis Mohawk Senior Club. She worked at the Mohawk Bingo Palace for several years and was a lifelong member of the Hogansburg Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many of her years. Lois had a great love for sewing and crafting, especially for quilts that she sold in the community and gave to many friends and family. She also enjoyed bird watching, planting, cooking, visiting and teaching her grandchildren her crafts.