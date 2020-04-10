Lois A. Thomas, 80, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Lois A. Thomas, 80, of 378 State Route 37, was lovingly cared for by her children at her home before peacefully passing on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the University of Vermont Health Network at Alice Hyde Medical Center with family by her side.
Lois was born May 3, 1939 in Hogansburg, the daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Casey) White. She attended high school in Massena and later graduated from college with a teaching degree. She continued her education in Sudbury, Ontario at Hamilton College and later took extension courses from Mater Dei College at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. Teaching was a lifelong passion for Lois, as she was a Teaching Assistant and Librarian before becoming a Teacher and Mentor for nearly 30 years to many students at the St. Regis Village School and the Tsi Snaihne School in all grade levels. She was fondly remembered by her students at her 80th birthday held at the Snye Homemakers Center.
Lois was very passionate about her community and served on many committees, working groups and clubs over her lifetime. She served as a Tribal Sub-Chief for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and as Club President for the Saint Regis Mohawk Senior Club. She worked at the Mohawk Bingo Palace for several years and was a lifelong member of the Hogansburg Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many of her years. Lois had a great love for sewing and crafting, especially for quilts that she sold in the community and gave to many friends and family. She also enjoyed bird watching, planting, cooking, visiting and teaching her grandchildren her crafts.
Lois is survived by her children, Krystal E. Hallman, Kamala (John) Swamp, Michael Barry (Cecelia) Thomas, Karen (Jake) Adams, and Kathleen (Josh) Francis and a chosen daughter Chessie Thomas (companion Brendan White); 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; her sisters, Ramona Hudson (Sam Oakes) and Gail White; her nephew, Bennett (Noel) White; and her beloved dog, Masie.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Corinne White; nephew, Garrett White; brothers, Henry Calvin and Julius White; and a son-in-law, Steve Hallman.
Due to the current restrictions from the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced with burial in the Hogansburg Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Saint Regis Mohawk Senior Club Building Addition Project.
