Lunch program serves up double dose of good in Carthage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s lunch time at Carthage Area Hospital and bags upon bags are being delivered to the door. It’s part of a new lunch program where employees pay $3. The rest is picked up by the hospital.
"The cost of a lunch, that's a small token we can do to express our thanks, especially during this crazy time that we're all in right now," said Taylour Scanlin, CAH marketing director.
Employees place their order online by 10:30 each day. The hospital's dietary department calls in the orders to 5 participating local restaurants from Jreck Subs to Stefano's Pizza.
The food gets delivered to the cafeteria at lunch time. Friday was the first day and more than 100 employees got fed.
One of those was Brooke McDonald.
"It kinda helps relieve some financial burdens for us employees as well and it's really scary going out there trying to grocery shop, making sure you're packing lunches and eating a sufficient lunch so this is a really great gesture from the hospital itself," she said.
Carthage Savings and Loan Association is also doing the lunch program. On “Takeout Thursdays,” the bank picks a restaurant and covers the tab. For the rest of the week, employees get $3 towards their order at local restaurants.
And it's not just a way to say thank you to employees, but it's also a way to support local restaurants during this time.
"It is a big help, it is an amazing help and for weeks since this has been going on, the hospital has been ordering continuously from us on a regular basis," said Dawn Lelakowski, owner of The Church Street Diner.
The Church Street Diner has had to adjust to doing take out and delivery only but Lelakowski says the community has really supported her restaurant during a tough time.
"We are actually overwhelmed with the amount of support we've had. We're very blessed by it," she said.
“We have a small, tight knit community and we have to stick together in order to get through this,” said Scanlin.
