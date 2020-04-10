Mel’s Sports History: a top bowler & Hall of Fame ceremonies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Thursday nights during the bowling season Mel Busler gives weekly scores from area lanes.
Because no one is currently bowling, Mel thought he'd give bowlers a little treat.
In this history lesson, he has a conversation with one of the greatest bowlers of all time: Walter Ray Williams Jr.
Mel also takes a look back at 2004, when there was a local flavor to pregame ceremonies at an exhibition game at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown.
A color guard from Fort Drum presented the colors and an Adams Center resident won the opportunity to catch the first pitch from a Hall-of-Famer.
