Orchestra cancels Watertown’s concert in the park due to COVID-19 concerns

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Orchestra of Northern New York has cancelled its popular summer pops concerts in Watertown and Potsdam.
The annual 4th of July concert in Watertown's Thompson Park draws thousands of people. This year's concert had been scheduled to take place on July 2.
The orchestra had planned to perform July 3 in in SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
“We are all saddened by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths caused by this disease. Every board member agreed we cannot take any chances,” said Timothy Savage, president of the orchestra's board of directors. “Although we hope the situation will improve dramatically by that time, we do not want to risk bringing large groups of people together when things may be getting better and experience a second wave.”
“We look forward to performing this exciting concert next summer,” said Music Director Kenneth Andrews.
The 2021 summer pops concert will be July 1 in Thompson Park and July 2 in Potsdam.
ONNY expects to announce its 2020-2021 season next month, the 33rd year for the north country’s only year-round professional symphony orchestra.
Concert-goers with summer pops concert tickets will be notified by mail early next week of their three options, according to ONNY Executive Director Kathy Del Guidice.
“They may receive a refund, a credit toward future concerts, or donate the value of the ticket(s) to ONNY. We will gladly honor and process all requests promptly,” she said.
For more information, contact Del Guidice by calling 315-212-3440 or by sending an email to onnybusiness@gmail.com.
