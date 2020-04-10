Rowena Ruth Quesenberry, 66, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rowena Ruth Quesenberry, 66, Watertown, passed away Monday April 6th, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She had resided in the Samaritan Keep Home for over ten years after suffering a stroke.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughters Jody Pickett, Sophia Pizzuto and Roxanne Pizzuto, all of Watertown; four grandchildren; her twin brother Roy “Butch” Quesenberry, Clayton, Andrew A. Quesenberry, LaFargeville and William “Billy” Quesenberry, Texas; her sisters Donna Lawler and Shelly DeWees, both of Watertown; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A sister Kimberly “Kim” Branch predeceased her.
Rowena was born June 25, 1953 in Watertown, a daughter to William Quesenberry and Sally Woodard Quesenberry. Rowena was a homemaker.
