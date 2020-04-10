Section 3 unveils 2020 football schedule

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The area high school sports schedule may be at a standstill due to the coronavirus, but on Thursday Section 3 unveiled its 2020 football schedule.
There are some changes for area teams, with the season for class A, B,C,D and eight-man teams opening on Friday night, September 11.
Class A has added two teams to make it an even 10 and because of that, the defending champion Carthage Comets will be playing in the Class A National Division while the Indian River warriors will be playing in the Class A American Division.
The Comets and the Warriors play on Friday, October 9 in Philadelphia with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
South Jefferson remains the lone team from the area in Class B. They will once again be in the Class B West Division with Cortland, Homer, Marcellus, Syracuse Tech, and Westhill.
In Class C, both the defending champions Lowville Red Raiders and the General Brown Lions will be playing in the C-1 division.
The Lions and Red Raiders open the 2020 season against one another with that contest set for September 11 at Fisher Field in Dexter. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
In Class D, three area teams comprise the D North-West Division, with the Beaver River Beavers, Thousand Islands Vikings, and Sandy Creek Comets making up 60 percent of the division.
The Beavers travel to Sandy Creek for an October 2 contest set to kick off at 7 p.m. and the following week host the Thousand Islands Vikings on Friday, October 9. Kickoff for that contest is set for 7 p.m.
Sandy Creek and Thousand Islands meet Friday, September 25 in Cape Vincent for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Once again this year, the South Lewis Falcons will be looking to continue their dominance in the eight-man league.
