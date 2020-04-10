SLU Visiting Writer’s Series - Virtual Reading

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
St. Lawrence University’s annual Writers’ Series will conclude its 2019-20 season in historic fashion: with its first-ever virtual reading, which will feature poet GennaRose Netherscott on Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. The event is free and will be available online to the public.
Nethercott won the National Poetry Series in 2017 for her book, “The Lumberjack’s Dove”. She is also the lyricist behind the narrative song collection “Modern Ballads” and is a Mass Cultural Council Artist Fellow.
About “The Lumberjack Dove,” fellow poet Louise Glück wrote, “Serious art does not need to be weighty or explicitly topical. It can be, as it is here, apparently as light as a feather: ‘The Lumberjack’s Dove’ is, in its manner, a folktale; it is also a meditation on attachment, on loss, on transformation. Like its less humble relatives, myth and parable, it is pithy, magical, its many insights, its cautions and clarifications, unfolding in a chain of brief scenes and koan-like revelations. This is a book of unexpected lightness and buoyancy, as necessary in our tense period as the more urgent confrontations.”
Nethercott's work has appeared in journals such as “BOMB,” “The Massachusetts Review,” “The Offing,” and “PANK,” and she has been a writer-in-residence at the Shakespeare & Company bookstore, Art Farm Nebraska, and The Vermont Studio Center, among others. A born Vermonter, she tours nationally and internationally composing poems-to-order for strangers on a 1952 Hermes Rocket typewriter.
This reading is supported by the Sandra Nelson Memorial Poetry Fund.
The Writers Series is sponsored by St. Lawrence University’s Department of English and directed by Professor of English Natalia Singer. For more information, please contact the English Department at 315-229-5125.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.