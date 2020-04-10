SLU Visiting Writer’s Series - Virtual Reading

About “The Lumberjack Dove,” fellow poet Louise Glück wrote, “Serious art does not need to be weighty or explicitly topical. It can be, as it is here, apparently as light as a feather: ‘The Lumberjack’s Dove’ is, in its manner, a folktale; it is also a meditation on attachment, on loss, on transformation. Like its less humble relatives, myth and parable, it is pithy, magical, its many insights, its cautions and clarifications, unfolding in a chain of brief scenes and koan-like revelations. This is a book of unexpected lightness and buoyancy, as necessary in our tense period as the more urgent confrontations.”