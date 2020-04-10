Starting the day with snow for some

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow was falling on parts of the north country early Friday and it could be heavy at times.
There a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties and southeastern St. Lawrence County.
Higher elevations could see from 3 to 6 inches. Other places could see a dusting to a couple inches.
Snow changes to rain heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It will be windy, so there could be shoreline flooding.
There’s a lake shore flood warning until 5 p.m. for Jefferson and Oswego counties.
There could be some rain and snow Friday night, but it clears up overnight.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday, otherwise there will be partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.
Rain is likely Monday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
It will be in the low 40s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. There’s a chance of mixed precipitation each day under mostly cloudy skies.
