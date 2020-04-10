State tries to ease unemployment frustrations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state's Department of Labor is trying to make it easier for people to file for unemployment in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state rolled out an improved online system on Thursday that should increase the DOL’s capacity to accept and process unemployment applications.
They call it a “Tech Surge” and officials say it will reduce how many people need to call them. This comes as the state is seeing a surge in the amount of people filing for unemployment.
Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa says New Yorkers previously told to call the DOL to finish an application should stop.
“We will call you within 72 hours and DOL, as the governor has said, now has 1,000 people on the phone lines,” DeRosa said. “They’re going to be reaching out directly to the people, so that people don’t have to go through this infuriating process of calling and getting busy signals, and thereby collapsing the system.”
The new online application system is available at labor.ny.gov.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.