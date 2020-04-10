Staying healthy and celebrating Easter during COVID-19 pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps people at home, there are concerns about weight gain as well as celebrating with loved ones on Easter.
Registered dietitian Cathy Moore appeared on 7 News at Noon with anchor Diane Rutherford on Friday to offer some advice.
She said people need to take social distancing serious and suggested having a virtual Easter celebration with loved ones.
As for the weight gain that many people are experiencing due to eating out of boredom or stress, she said it’s important to identify triggers and find active ways to deal with stress and boredom.
