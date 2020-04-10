Stream the Broadway Musical - Bandstand

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The first Playbill Playback, a new series in which old and recent favorite musicals can be streamed on Playbill.com, Bandstand will be priced at $6.99 (with a portion of the proceeds going to The Actors Fund) and available from 8 PM ET on April 10, through April 17. Original cast members will also join viewers at 8 PM ET April 11 for a live watch party on Twitter. Viewers will be able to watch the show for three days once the payment is processed.
Bandstand stars Cott as World War II vet and musical prodigy Donny Novitski, who is trying to return to life after losing his best friend in combat. When he hears of a radio contest to support the troops and meets a star vocalist in his friend’s widow Julia, played by Osnes, he puts together the Donny Nova Band to go all the way to the top. The stream will also feature an interview, conducted by Playbill's Ruthie Fierberg, with co-stars Tony nominee Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and Tony winner Beth Leavel, as well as director-choreographer Blankenbuehler and co-creators Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor.
