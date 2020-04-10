Watertown police investigate Arsenal Street crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Emergency crews responded to a car crash at Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors on Watertown’s Arsenal Street Thursday.
Watertown fire and police, along with Guilfoyle ambulance, were on hand.
Witnesses say the crash appeared intentional and the car that caused it fled the scene. They say it didn’t happen at the liquor store and the car that was hit drove there after the crash.
It appears at least one person was taken from the scene by Guilfoyle.
Police say they can’t comment as the investigation is ongoing.
