Watertown schools announce plan for grades for rest of the year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District has announced its plan on how to grade students for the last two marking periods of the year.
In a letter to parents and guardians, superintendent Patricia LaBarr said “we know many of you have been interested in what grading will look like during this extended emergency school closure and in this new version of schooling your children are undertaking.”
Schools will be closed through the third marking period, which ends April 27, and no one knows whether school will reopen at all during the fourth marking period, so the same rules apply to both periods.
In the lower grades – kindergarten through fourth grade, students will receive a grade based on effort.
In grades five through 12, students will receive pass/fail grades.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.