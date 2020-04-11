Alexandria Bay’s fire hall transforms into drive-thru for chicken BBQ

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Alexandria Bay Fire Department had been planning its chicken barbecue fundraiser long before COVID-19 led to social distancing rules.
Rather than canceling it, the department got creative. Alexandria Bay’s fire hall turned into a drive-thru on Saturday.
Cars pulled through the ambulance bay to pick up the food and a surprise: an anonymous donor paid for all 350 meals given out.
Most people then put the money they planned to pay with in as a donation to the department.
“We’ve always been a tight-knit community, the community has always been very supportive of the department so we’re very thankful for that,” said Taylor VanBrocklin, Alexandria Bay EMS Captain.
All money raised from the barbecue goes toward the purchase of supplies and equipment for the Alexandria Bay Fire Department.
