Classic Movie Blog - Roman Holiday

NO matter, though, because I finally watched it, on one desolate quiet pandemic afternoon- and can say triumphantly; the film has lost none of its charm. There are many great stories about the making of the film and the casting of Audrey Hepburn, in her American film debut. Most notably here famous screen test/audition-where actual performance was mediocre, but director Wyler, who has great actor instincts, wisely told the cameraman to keep the camera rolling after Wyler left the room. The cameraman then asked her questions about her life and held an informal conversation with her. When she thought the camera was off, ironically Hepburn shone. She was relaxed, charismatic and full of natural easy charm, yet vulnerable. That’s exactly what you see on the screen in her beguiling performance. Even her seasoned co-star, movie star Gregory Peck (who wasn’t lacking in the looks department either) saw it and requested her billing be changed; prophetically predicting she would win the Oscar. She did, and at 24 is still one of the youngest to win for a lead female performance. The film also won an Oscar for best screenplay, which Dalton Trumbo couldn’t claim because he had to write it under a pseudonym; he had been blacklisted.