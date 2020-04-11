Clifford Francis Gianni, 78, of Cape Vincent

He was born November 24, 1941, in Auburn CA, son of Harry and Frances Spaulding Gianni. He served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1961. He was the facilities supervisor for all the Chase banks in the city of Rochester taking care of facility needs ranging from landscaping to maintenance and construction. He later became the facilities manager for Eastwood Management in charge of many rental properties. He was a member of the American Legion Post 832 in Cape Vincent.