COVID-19 Saturday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 140 people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who have tested positive for COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County has 88 positive test results. That’s an increase of 4 cases from Friday’s number. Wednesday, we reported a St. Lawrence County resident who passed due to complications involving COVID-19. Saturday, he was identified as Wade J. “Butch” James Jr., 70, of Lisbon.
Jefferson County reported 1 new case of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 44 in the county. However, the county reported encouraging numbers. The number of recovered people and are no longer in quarantine jumped from 15 to 23 and the number of negative tests increased by 97.
Lewis County reported no new cases. The county’s total remains at 8 positive cases.
At his daily briefing Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said 783 deaths were reported Friday, compared with 777 deaths recorded on Thursday. Friday records the highest deaths reported in the state, followed by 779 deaths on Tuesday.
Cuomo also warned Saturday that “we have to think before we act” to reopen America’s economy, or risk more waves of COVID-19 cases.
On the lighter side, the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the Alexandria Bay Fire Department from hosting their planned chicken barbecue, but in fact, gave them a chance to get creative and offer a drive-thru. Customers, and the fire department itself, were met with a generous surprise.
Finally, 7 News reporter Emily Griffin offers us a look back on the past week as the north country went through it’s third week of the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.