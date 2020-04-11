COVID-19 victim loved 'the game of living’

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first north country person killed by COVID-19 was remembered Saturday as a man who loved ‘the game of living.’
Wade J. “Butch” James Jr., 70, of Lisbon, died Wednesday morning at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, where he had been a patient since March 29.
In his obituary, it’s noted that James died as “a result of complications of this horrible Corona Virus.”
Butch James was a Vietnam veteran, and a man of many and varied interests - his obituary notes he was, among other things, a “a very accomplished softball player, card player, bowler, fisherman, deer hunter and mink and beaver trapper.”
“Butch kept himself young by loving the game of living, which was manifested in his many interests.”
James is survived by his wife Joyce, sons Jeffrey and Devin, two brothers, three sisters.
Arrangements are with O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
Read his full obituary here.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.