Cuomo: ‘think before we act’ on reopening economy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo warned Saturday that “we have to think before we act” to reopen America’s economy, or risk more waves of COVID-19 cases.
Cuomo’s comments came a day after President Trump said he’s “going to have to make a decision” about reopening America’s economy, a decision that would mean businesses restart and restrictions on what the public can do would be eased.
President Trump indicated Friday he wants to resume business, at least partly, by May, but he also made it clear he’s weighing that against the risk that reopening the economy too soon will result in more spikes in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
“We have to think before we act,” Cuomo said during his Saturday coronavirus briefing.
“You can’t ask the people of this state, this country, to choose between lives lost and dollars gained.”
Cuomo said he was troubled by reports from other countries where restrictions had been eased, and cases of the virus increased substantially.
“How do we know it’s safe to proceed now?” Cuomo said.
“The worst thing that can happen is we make a misstep and we let our emotions get ahead of logic and the facts.”
The governor said the number of deaths in the state, while still tragically high, continued to level off. There were 783 deaths Friday, compared to 777 Thursday and 799 Wednesday. In all, 8,627 people have died in New York from COVID-19.
Cuomo also said the state’s statistics continued to show COVID-19 cases concentrated in New York City and Long Island.
“We believe we have stabilized the situation upstate," he said.
In general, Cuomo said Saturday, there is good news in New York’s coronavirus numbers: the three day average for the total number of people hospitalized continues to drop, as does the three day average for admissions to the intensive care unit.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.