Elwyn H. Busler, 56, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elwyn H. Busler, 56, Watertown, passed away at his home on April 9th, 2020.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a day and time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
He is survived by two brothers Leo P. “Bud” Busler, Mannsville, Brian Busler, Great Bend; two sisters Delbertha “Dee” (William) Andrews, Rutland, Carla Sawyer, Florida; his friend Gail Carr and her daughter Natalie Cole, who was like a daughter to him; nieces and nephews.
He was born in Watertown, September 16, 1963, a son to Leo and Avis McConnell Busler. Elwyn held various janitorial jobs in the area to include the State Office Building. He most recently worked in the dietary department of the Samaritan Keep Home.
