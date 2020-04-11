Georgiena (Georgie) Veley, of Ellisburg

She cherished her time with family and friends at the cottage on Hayes Bay, near Pt. Peninsula. She enjoyed watching the ships, sunsets, and campfires along the lakefront. She found a lot of peace and enjoyment in her daily swims and picking rocks from May until October. She spent her winters in Ft. Pierce, Florida where she continued to cheer on SU Basketball, no matter what the score. She looked forward to impromptu Happy Hours with friends and family at the lake, at home, or in Florida.