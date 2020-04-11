High wind warning coming for Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With everything else going on, we didn’t need this.
Jefferson County is about to fall under a high wind warning. The warning starts at 8 AM Monday and runs until early Tuesday morning, so the National Weather Service is giving us plenty of advance notice.
Here’s the bottom line; southeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour Monday morning, and then southwest winds at 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 70 miles per hour Monday afternoon and Monday night.
In other words, batten down the hatches. Or as the Weather Service puts it: "This will be a dangerous situation.
"Very strong winds will result in numerous downed trees and power lines. Extensive power outages and property damage are expected. "
Even though the warning kicks in Monday morning, the Weather Service cautions the Tug Hill and Adirondacks could start seeing high winds Sunday night.
Lewis County is under a high wind watch from late Monday morning to late Monday night. Expect southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour, and gusts up to 60 miles per hour.
