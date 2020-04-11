James D. Carl, 84, of Potsdam

Jim was born June 4, 1935, in Centralia, Illinois. He attended Kaskaskia Junior College before graduating with a B.S. in Geology in 1957 from Missouri School of Mines (now Missouri University of Science and Technology). He got his M.S. and Ph.D. in Geology at the University of Illinois, Urbana. Jim married Margaret Faye Hubbard and the couple moved to the University of Central Missouri where he started teaching in 1961. In 1963 they moved to Normal to teach at Illinois State University. There, two children, Brian and Beth, were born. Jim taught for 5 years in Normal before joining the new Science faculty at SUNY Potsdam in 1968.