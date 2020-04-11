de Blasio says NYC schools to close; Cuomo says not so fast

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday morning that public schools in the city’s 1.1 million-student district will be shuttered for the rest of the academic year.
Hours later, Governor Cuomo said he - not de Blasio - has the legal authority to close the city’s schools.
Governor Cuomo suggested de Blasio was only offering an “opinion.”
de Blasio said online education will continue for students.
School buildings in the nation’s largest public system have been closed since March 16. A massive effort to move instruction online has met mixed success. Many low-income students lack Wi-Fi and devices for connecting to their virtual classrooms.
Officials in other states, including Virginia and Pennsylvania, previously announced schools will be closed for the rest of the year.
Governor Cuomo has closed all public schools in the state until at least April 29.
Cuomo said Saturday that he, no de Blasio, makes the decision to close New York City’s schools.
“It is my legal authority in this situation," Cuomo said.
“There has been no decision on the schools,” Cuomo said at his Saturday coronavirus briefing. Cuomo said any decision to close New York City’s schools must be coordinated with suburban counties around the city, and should be coordinated with surrounding states.
He also said it will be coordinated with any decision to reopen businesses.
