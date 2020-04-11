Our week with COVID-19: a look back

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country has gotten through its third week of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a recount on what’s happened in the last seven days.
This week was not an easy one for the north country as St. Lawrence County saw it’s first COVID-19-related death, whose identity has been confirmed, and suddenly became the county with the fastest-developing COVID-19 cases in the state.
“If it keeps going the trend it has been with us, doubling our numbers every 2-3-4 days, it could get really out of hand,” said Matther Denner, the director of St. Lawrence County Emergency Services.
As cases kept confirming, the county announced a travel ban to help people stay apart.
“I think it’s critical for the next 2-3 weeks that we social distance and this kind of travel ban helps do that,” said St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
But on the frontlines, first responders still had to hit the road as COVID-19 calls increased.
“People are scared of not knowing what’s going to happen because the potential is always there for one of us to get infected with it,” said James Blackburn of the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Rescue Squad.
But this week also brought relief to the local medical community as Governor Cuomo backed-off on his executive order to seize unused ventilators and made sharing them optional instead.
Sharing became a theme of this week as charities and good samaritans worked to keep people fed and entertained in unique ways.
Even Easter weekend was saved as the community became creative with ways to celebrate safely.
Keeping faith and fellowship over fear.
