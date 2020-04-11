Point Peninsula resident is rebuilding what was washed away last year

POINT PENINSULA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The waves of Lake Ontario are just hitting the bottom of Bob Pitcher’s new retaining wall.
He says water levels now are where he expects them to be.
“But, you don’t forget, this is just the beginning of April,” said Pitcher, who lives on Point Peninsula.
Putting in the wall costs approximately $30 thousand.
But Pitcher says he didn't pay a cent thanks to help from the non-profit Neighbors of Watertown.
The new wall takes the place of what record breaking high waters took from Pitcher’s land, especially last year.
“Before it was just dirt out there. 25 feet. 20 to 25 feet, that’s what it’s taken away since 1973,” said Pitcher.
What also washed away on Pitcher’s property, an apple tree which stood for more than four decades. Pitcher calls it his pride and joy.
“Three gentlemen from Watertown bought that tree for my wife. So, it’s kind of a memento. It was, you know, it was nice. It was really nice,” said Pitcher.
While it’s not certain, water levels on Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River aren’t expected to be as high this year as they were in 2017 and 2019. That’s according to the Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River Board.
But Pitcher thinks otherwise.
“I think it’ll be as high, if not higher than last year. I’ll bet on it," said Pitcher.
Even with the recent seasons of destructive high waters, Pitcher says he wouldn't want to be anywhere else.
“If I go, I hope I go right here. I’ve had a lot of wonderful times here,” said Pitcher.
