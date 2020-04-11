Report: federal prison in north country has eight cases of COVID

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The federal prison at Ray Brook is now reporting eight cases of COVID-19, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.
The newspaper reports the Federal Bureau of Prisons has confirmed seven staff members at the prison, and one inmate, have tested positive for the illness.
Separately, North Country Public Radio reports that public health officials continue to be “profoundly concerned” about the potential for a major outbreak of the coronavirus in one of the north county’s prisons.
There are state prison in Watertown, Cape Vincent, Gouverneur and Ogdensburg.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.