Saturday: Jefferson County seeing ‘some encouraging data’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Even though Jefferson County reported one new positive test for COVID-19 Saturday, county officials say they’re “starting to see some encouraging data.”
As of Saturday, the county reported 44 positive tests, up from 43 Friday.
However, county administrator Robert Hagemann noted in an email that the number of people who have recovered and are no longer in quarantine jumped to 23 (from 15 Friday), leaving only 21 active cases in the county.
Moreover, the number of negative tests went up by 97, while the number of people in precautionary quarantine dropped by 48 and those in mandatory quarantine dropped by 20.
“We must remain focused on social distancing and vigilant in our efforts to encourage everyone to stay home and maintain healthy habits,” Hagemann said in the statement.
“However, we are at least starting to see some encouraging data.”
