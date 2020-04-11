Saturday: once again, Lewis County reports no new COVID cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County continued to report eight COVID-19 cases Saturday. The number there has not changed in several days.
The county also continues to report five people who were infected have recovered. The other three remain in isolation.
There was a positive change noted in Lewis County’s daily report - the number of people under quarantine dropped from 53 to 46.
The number of negative test results remains at 168, and they’re awaiting results of 11 tests.
County health officials, in a statement Saturday morning, urged county residents to be especially careful Easter weekend.
"Easter is typically celebrated with large family gatherings and Easter egg hunts. While we know this is a time of uncertainty and regular family traditions may ease some anxiety associated with this crisis, this is a time to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.
"Health officials encourage residents to “gather” in nontraditional ways this year. We are fortunate to have the technology to be physically distant but socially connected.
“All residents must stay mindful of the most important goal right now, slowing the spread of COVID-19,” from the statement.
