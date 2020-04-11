Some showers on Easter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will increase tonight ahead of some rain showers for our Easter Sunday.
Sunday highs will reach the mid-50s with winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.
Overnight Sunday into Monday rain will move in and very strong winds will move in with it.
Monday highs will make a run for 70 as we have strong winds gusting to 60-70 mph. A line of strong storms will move through in the afternoon which could be severe.
The rest of the week will be cooler with highs in the 40s with slight rain chances.
