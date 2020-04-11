St. Lawrence County: more cases, but more recoveries too

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s Public Health Department reported more cases of COVID-19 Saturday, but more recoveries as well.
The county added another four positive tests, bringing the total number of cases in St. Lawrence County to 88.
But at the same time, the county reported the number of people who are hospitalized with the virus at five, one fewer than Friday.
And the number of people released from mandatory isolation - the term used for quarantine when someone tests positive - grew by three, to 33.
Massena, with 14 cases, Potsdam, with 13, and Ogdensburg, with 12, continue to be the places in the county with the most cases of COVID-19.
