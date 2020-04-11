Two dead after crash, fire in Lewis County

TOWN OF LEWIS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people were killed early Saturday morning after a crash and vehicle fire in the Lewis County Town of Lewis.
A vehicle - a 2000 Saturn four door - drove off Golden Road and struck a tree, according to a statement Saturday night from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle caught fire, which was put out by volunteers from the West Leyden Fire Department, but the two people in the car were “found deceased.”
Their identities are being withheld “for positive identification,” according to the statement.
The crash was called in to the sheriff’s office by a passing motorist a little before 4 AM.
State police, state fire, West Leyden Fire and Ambulance and Growers Towing all assisted at the scene of the crash.
There was no word Saturday night on what could have caused the crash.
