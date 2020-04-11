Volunteers save home in Friday night fire

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Volunteer firefights saved a home in the Town of Oswegatchie late Friday night.
According to a statement from the Morristown fire department, the fire - at 22 Barr Road - was reported at 10:45 PM. Morristown fire chief Jay Moore found “a working fire with flames showing” when he got to the house a few minutes later.
Volunteers went into the house, but were met with “heavy fire and extreme heat from the bedroom." They put the fire out; the house was left with fire damage to the bedroom and minor damage to the outside of the home.
No one was injured. The owner was home at the time of the fire.
Morristown fire - which had five trucks and 20 firefighters on scene - was assisted by the Brier Hill Fire Department, National Grid and the Morristown Auxiliary.
Officials said the cause of the fire was accidental, the result of a faulty chimney.
