Wade J. “Butch” James Jr., 70, of Lisbon

Growing old is no more than a bad habit which a busy man has no time to form. Butch kept himself young by loving the game of living, which was manifested in his many interests. He was a very accomplished softball player, card player, bowler, fisherman, deer hunter and mink and beaver trapper. Butch was a berry-picker extraordinaire, gifting many to his family and friends. Additionally, his time and efforts turned toward woodworking. Many a child has enjoyed an appropriately sized Adirondack chair; created by Butch. He handcrafted and gifted many toy chests inscribed with children’s names for each to cherish. He loved children and they returned his affection. Butch relished seeing kids laughing and happy, playing and rough-housing with them. Indeed, Butch kept old age at bay with his varied interest and achievements, yet, above all, his love for his wife Joyce and sons, Jeffrey and Devin he would rate as his most enduring attainment.